Best of Show goes to Mariast

Samantha Mariast of Wellington was awarded Best of Show this past weekend at the Professional Photographers of Ohio’s Annual Art Exhibit in Dublin.

Mariast, owner of Organic Image, drew attention for her work “Rain & Sun on the Cuestas.”

“I am honored my peers felt my work was worthy of award, as there are so many amazing photographers out there whose work is absolutely phenomenal,” she said. “Also, I want to thank everyone who has given me the opportunity to grow and learn from them. The knowledge I have been given is more than I could have ever asked for.”

In high school, she began drawing realistic graphite pencil portraits before moving on to work in Adobe Photoshop. After graduating, she took classes in the sciences, arts, and business before picking up her first point-and-shoot camera in 2002.

Mariast’s husband, James, bought her first DSLR in 2009 and she hasn’t looked back since.

“I have been photographing landscapes for 12 years now, with people and miscellaneous other things in between, getting to know my equipment better and better with every click of the shutter,” she said.

Last July, Mariast started her portrait business and started helping families make memories to be enjoyed down through the generations. She combines her passions of printed artwork and photography to create heirloom pieces that can last for hundreds of years when properly cared for.

“We still need real, tangible, and inheritable items in a digital age. This allows us to remember our family members, even after they are gone,” she said.

"Rain & Sun on the Cuestas" won Best of Show and stood out among the works of professional photographers.