Grand Funk, Neal McCoy coming to fair

Get ready to get funky.

Grand Funk Railroad will headline the 2018 Lorain County Fair with a groovy classic rock concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20.

Formed in 1969, the band made waves at the Atlanta International Pop Festival and was signed to Capitol Records.

It released a string of fresh hits including “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “We’re an American Band,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Foot Stompin’ Music,” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Grand Funk also found success with remakes of Little Eva’s “The Loco-Motion” and The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter.”

Today, the band still tours with original members Don Brewer (lead vocals, drums) and Mel Schacher (bass), along with 18-year bandmates Max Carl (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Tim Cashion (keyboards), and Bruce Kulick (lead guitar).

Country music legend Neal McCoy will make a return appearance on the Lorain County Fair stage at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

A veteran of the country scene since the late 1980s, he’s known for hits such as “Wink,” “No Doubt About It,” “They’re Playing Our Song,” “The Shake,” and “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On.”

Tickets to both grandstand concerts are $25 general admission.

Other big shows coming to this year’s fair are:

• The Loco Truck Pull featuring the “Big Rigs,” 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22. Tickets are $10.

• The NTPA Grand National Pull, 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24. Tickets are $15.

• The Combine Derby and Truck Derby, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $10.

• The Demolition Derby, 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26. Tickets are $15.

All tickets will go on sale Monday, May 21. They will be available online at 9 a.m., at the box office or by phone at 11 a.m., or by mail.

Dock Dogs will return to the fair this year. Throughout the week, watch talented canines leap through the air into a pool.

