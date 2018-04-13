Grab a costume and celebrate the bicentennial

Live music, raffles, and period garb will be just a few of the attractions found April 21 at Wellington’s Bicentennial Ball.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 20151.

Tickets will cost $25, a price mayor Hans Schneider said has been kept low thanks to bicentennial fund donors.

“Our goal was to make this event — and every event throughout the year — something everyone can enjoy,” he said while on his way to pick up a costume for the ball. “We didn’t want anyone to not be able to come because of price. Tickets to Elyria’s bicentennial ball went for $100 last year.”

Along with monthly historical speakers at the Patricia Lindley Center for the Performing Arts, the bicentennial ball will help usher in other large events to celebrate Wellington’s 200th anniversary including a dedication and naming ceremony June 9 for Dickson Street Park,, a military history showcase June 16 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, and vintage baseball game June 29 at Wellington Community Park.

“The speaker series is free as is the military showcase,” Schneider said. “That’s a credit to all of the donors that have stepped up to fund this year-long event. They’ve done so much to make sure all residents have a chance to be part of the festivities.”

A historical costume or semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required or the bicentennial ball.

