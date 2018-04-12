Adams Street corrections coming soon

A number of final touches and corrections to Adam Street’s pavement and sewer overhaul should occur within the next month.

Affected Wellington residents were mailed a letter April 6 notifying them of the upcoming work, which should take about a week.

The work involves re-leveling patches of land that settled unevenly during the winter, touching up bare grass spots, and filling in concrete joints, said village manager Steve Dupee.

Work will be carried out by the same company that handled the original Adams Street project, Medina-based Fechko Excavating, at no additional cost to the village.

Dupee said he expects the corrections to be made as soon as crews can count on warmer weather, likely the end of April or beginning of May.

“Fechko has already been out to do some work associated with sidewalk settling,” he said. “This is just follow-up work and pretty standard stuff after any large, excavation project. It can be very, very difficult to get grass to regrow at the end of a summer.”

Original Adams Street work was initially projected to cost $1.3 million but came in at around $860,000. Low-interest loans from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, a combination of grants and loans from the Ohio Public Works Commission, and tax assessments from Adams Street homeowners covered the cost of the project.

