Rt. 18 paving planning underway

A state-funded resurfacing of Rt. 18 was approved April 2 by Wellington village council.

The project is set to commence in 2019 and cover from the Lorain-Huron county line to the Lorain-Medina county line. A 1.25-mile portion of that stretch falls withing the Wellington village limits.

Contractor bids are expected to be awarded in October with construction beginning next May and work inside of Wellington likely occurring the following month, according to village manager Steve Dupee.

“We’re going to be meeting with (the Ohio Department of Transportation) to do a lot of planning for the project at the end of April,” he said. “We will determine there if there’s any improvements on the village’s end that need handled before road work begins. The entire stretch of road is about 14 miles, so a lot of planning and preparation is involved.”

If any Wellington owned utilities need to be relocated as part of the project, ODOT will reimburse the village for any related work.

“It will be a welcomed sight for many people around here,” said mayor Hans Schneider. “Just like with Rt. 58, it’s hard to avoid many of the bumps and cracks and the time has come to clean it all up.”

The east-and-west Rt. 18 corridor has its fair share of cracks and potholes but isn’t nearly as bad as Rt. 58 through town. ODOT is scheduled to repave Rt. 58 this year.

That project will begin next month and will cover from Wellington’s northern boundary to the Lorain-Ashland county border. Work is expected to wrap up by June.

