Sullivan manufacturer eyes Wellington industrial park space

U.S. Screen, a Sullivan-based industrial manufacturer, is finalizing plans to purchase a lot in Wellington’s industrial park.

Pending sale of the property and approval of site plans, the company will construct a 10,000-square-foot building at the park a and move the entirety of its business in Sullivan to the village.

The new facility will be used for both manufacturing and office work with construction expected to begin in June, according to Wellington village manager Steve Dupee.

Five employees work at U.S. Screen but Dupee said additional help may be needed once the move is complete.

“The company just needs a bigger space and we’re happy to have them,” Dupee said. “We have not finished negotiation of the price of the property yet but things are moving along.”

The founder of U.S. Screen, Dan Dickason, worked as sales manager for the Wedge Wire Corporation, formerly located on Fairgrounds Road.

After a competitor acquired Wedge Wire and closed its doors in 2000, Dickason started U.S. Screen and ran its day-to-day operations until passing away seven years later.

His sons, Mike and Matt, took over the business in January 2008.

“We always want to get new business in and offer job opportunities for this community,” said mayor Hans Schneider. “As the industrial park fills up, we’re going to find ourselves a little landlocked. We’re going to need to have a discussion on a possible expansion at the park. I don’t think there will be much more than a half lot left once U.S. Screen gets in there.”

