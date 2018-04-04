Three chosen for Buckeye Boys State

Three area juniors have been selected by Wellington’s American Legion Post 8 to take part in Buckeye Boys State.

Cory Feron and Samuel Becher of Wellington High School and Nick Twining of Keystone High School were selected to attend the eight-day intensive education program on Ohio government. It will be held June 10-17 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Each participant will become a part of the operation of a mythical 51st state’s local, county, or state government.

They’ll learn about the rights, privileges, duties, and responsibilities of citizens. The training is objective, practical, and nonpartisan.

Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band, and recreation.