An egg hunt to dye for

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Kids visited with the Easter Bunny inside Wellington town hall Saturday before racing across Willard Memorial Square in search of eggs as part of the annual village hunt, sponsored by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce. Attendees of all ages also enjoyed games, egg painting, and fresh food.

Jace Taylor of Wellington and Avery English of Pennsylvania seek out treasures Saturday during the Wellington Easter egg hunt.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_4670.jpg Jace Taylor of Wellington and Avery English of Pennsylvania seek out treasures Saturday during the Wellington Easter egg hunt.

Fiona Neal of Wellington says hello the Easter Bunny.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_4657.jpg Fiona Neal of Wellington says hello the Easter Bunny.

Mickey Thomas of Parma, Aimee Ushek of Parma, and Kristy King of Avon brainstorm ideas for egg painting.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_4651.jpg Mickey Thomas of Parma, Aimee Ushek of Parma, and Kristy King of Avon brainstorm ideas for egg painting.

Liam Oliver and Michael Coker, both of Wellington, say cheese alongside their favorite furry friend.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_4654.jpg Liam Oliver and Michael Coker, both of Wellington, say cheese alongside their favorite furry friend.

Anthony and Natalya Wood of Wakeman head into village hall.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_4650.jpg Anthony and Natalya Wood of Wakeman head into village hall.

Three-year-old Palmer Richmond of Wellington seeks out colorful eggs.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_4669.jpg Three-year-old Palmer Richmond of Wellington seeks out colorful eggs.

Taylor Varner of Wellington hurries to fill up her basket.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_4678.jpg Taylor Varner of Wellington hurries to fill up her basket.

Makenna Cole of Wellington and Millee Clark of Spencer run across Willard Square.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_4666.jpg Makenna Cole of Wellington and Millee Clark of Spencer run across Willard Square.

Rylee Howard of Spencer looks through her findings.