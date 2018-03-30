Accused killer guilty of lesser charges

A man charged with the 2013 murder of a Wellington resident has been found guilty of lesser crimes.

Nick Masley, 27, of Elyria, was convicted March 26 of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and two counts of misdemeanor assault in the death of Jeffrey Brooks, 25, of Wellington.

Brooks died of brain swelling on Dec. 14, 2013, two days after being punched in the face by Masley at an Elyria residence.

Prosecutors contended that Masley intentionally lured Brooks to the site in order to confront him for getting 24-year-old Kayla Ellis addicted to heroin.

Ellis is Masley’s cousin and was Brooks’ fiance.

Defense attorneys, using the testimony of medical examiner Werner Fitz, said Brooks’ brain swelling was caused by his own heroin use.

Andrea Mcollom, a Cuyahoga County medical examiner who performed Brooks’ autopsy, concluded the death was caused by blunt force trauma from Masley’s punch, according to court documents.

Masley was originally charged with murder and felonious assault.

The case was heard by judge James Miraldi in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas. Sentencing is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 26.