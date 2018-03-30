Village commissions wage study

A study examining Wellington village employees’ wages and the merits of a possible tiered pay system has been put in motion.

Akron-based Clemans Nelson & Associates has been tabbed by village manager Steve Dupee to conduct the study at a cost of $7,800 to $9,800, with work expected to take 16 to 18 weeks.

The study will include all village departments including police, which already has its own tiered pay system approved by council in December.

In the 1990s, Clemans Nelson was hired to draw up the village’s current personnel policy manual.

According to Dupee, the wage study will aim to mitigate a number of problems the village has faced with personnel including recruitment, retainment, succession planning, and the impact of costs on large employers mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

“We just want to look for any way that we can to improve,” Dupee said. “It could become a compensation plan similar to the police. There needs to be a parity of pay for jobs doing the same work.”

Under the new police pay schedule, part-time police dispatchers would start at $13.64 with a ceiling of $16.20 after 54 months. A full-time dispatcher would start at $16.20 with the chance to move to $18.28. Part-time officers would move between $15.45 and $21.15 and full-time would make $21.15 to $24.57.

The move to tiered police pay is expected to cost the village roughly $25,000 annually.

The new study will also implement a point system to draw up a pay scale for village jobs, using factors such as education requirement, level of responsibility, and whether a position has subordinates.

