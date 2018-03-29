Sedlick thankful for ‘the chance to live the dream’

Before stepping away from Wellington High School wrestling and into retirement, John Sedlick earned his 14th coach of the year award in Division III.

The 46-year mat general was honored by the board of education and superintendent Ed Weber on March 20 after WHS wrestler Mason Wright was recognized for earning a spot in this year’s state tournament.

Sedlick admitted fighting back emotion as he addressed the board and thanked the district for what he called “the opportunity to live the dream.”

“This district has been a second home for me,” he said. “I’ve been rewarded many times for the work I’ve done. A bigger reward, though, comes from the kids. Working with them is my reward. Seeing them excel in the classroom or on the mats means everything to me.”

“Wrestling changes your life,” Sedlick said. “Everything that comes from it is positive. The last thing I want to say is never give up. Sometimes things take a lifetime to achieve.”

Sedlick coached six state champions, 31 state placers, and 50 state qualifiers during his tenure at WHS.

He was inducted into the Ohio Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015 before earning a spot in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame the following year.

His son, Scott, won a state championship at WHS in 1992 and notched one more state finals appearance. Before that, Sedlick helped his other son, David, qualify for state tournaments.

From 1974 to 2011, Sedlick taught biology and physical education classes at both WHS and the old McCormick Middle School.

His plans now include continuing to help area wrestlers develop their skills and helping WHS teacher Dave Conklin with construction projects.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

John Sedlick thanks the school district March 20 for his 46 years as wrestling coach at Wellington High School. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/03/web1_IMG_4522.jpg John Sedlick thanks the school district March 20 for his 46 years as wrestling coach at Wellington High School. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise