‘Putnam County’ casts its spell

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

W-a-c-k-i-n-e-s-s and i-n-v-e-n-t-i-v-e-n-e-s-s were spelled out by the Wellington Community Theater this past weekend in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the Patricia Lindley Center for the Performing Arts in Wellington. The musical comedy introduced audiences to a quirky cast of characters seeking glory at Putnam Valley Middle School.

Annabella Miller (as Mitch Mahoney) tries to lead a distraught Jonathan Cwalina (as Chip Tolentino) off stage after he misspells his word.

Abbey Drake (as Logainne Schwartzandgrubbeniere) performs a solo during “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Kaitlyn Garrett (as Marcy Park) is described as “all business” during the spelling bee.

Abby Brown (as Olive Ostrovsky) makes friends with Chad Jordan (as William Barfee) as the final two contestants in the spelling bee.

The cast gathers at the end of the performance.

Jonathan Cwalina (as Chip Tolentino), Abbey Drake (as Logainne Schwartzandgrubbeniere), and Gabby Dobbins (as Leaf Coneybear) perform a song.