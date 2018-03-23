And the Awana Grand Prix winners are…

Thirty-six pine box derby cars zoomed down the track March 21 in the 31st Annual Awana Grand Prix at First Baptist Church in Wellington.

Children in grades three to six took part and there was also an open class for younger children and teens. In all, 133 racers and spectators enjoyed the event.

Trophies were presented in three categories: speed, design, and novelty design. Elimination heats were run to determine the speed winners. Judges studied the cars prior to the race to award the design (race car) winners as well as the novelty design (unique car) winners. First, second, and third-place trophies were also presented for the speed winners in the open class.

The 2018 Awana Grand Prix winners were:

• Speed: Roy Lamb (1st), JD Weese (2nd), and Nicholas Gancos (3rd).

• Design: Ranger Metter (1st), Roy Lamb (2nd), and Shane Metter Jr. (3rd).

• Novelty Design: Joan Lamb (1st), Job Owsley (2nd), and Joseph Owsley (3rd).

• Open Class Speed: Owen Joppeck (1st), Adam Shaver (2nd), and LilyAnne Gancos (3rd).

Awana is an international children’s ministry with clubs meeting in local churches. The Awana Clubs at First Baptist Church meet from 6:30-8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays from September through April.

Pictured are (back row) Nicholas Gancos, Joseph Owsley, JD Weese, Ranger Metter, Roy Lamb, Joan Lamb, (front row) Shane Metter Jr., Adam Shaver, Job Owsley, Owen Joppeck, and LilyAnne Gancos. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/03/web1_IMG_6338.jpg Pictured are (back row) Nicholas Gancos, Joseph Owsley, JD Weese, Ranger Metter, Roy Lamb, Joan Lamb, (front row) Shane Metter Jr., Adam Shaver, Job Owsley, Owen Joppeck, and LilyAnne Gancos. Courtesy photo