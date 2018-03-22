Black River gears up for summer reading

Kids sure do look forward to summer vacation, but it’s important for children to continue learning during their break.

That’s why Black River Elementary School is planning an in-home summer reading program for students in kindergarten through third grade.

The Kids Read Now program aims to stop the summer reading slide by providing high quality, research-based programming. Students can build a list of books they want to read; when their book is completed, students will be mailed the next title from their list.

Black River plans to recruit and train high school mentors who will encourage their elementary mentees to continue reading throughout the summer. The mentors will discuss the books with their mentees and ensure that students are logged into the Kids Read Now system so that they can continue receiving additional titles.

“Our goal is to provide this program free of charge to all interested elementary students,” said superintendent Chris Clark. “As such, we are seeking businesses or individuals who would like to make a donation to this project. The goal is to raise at least $9,000 in order to include as many students as possible.”

Those interested in donating or sponsoring a child or children at $30 each should contact district curriculum director Jill Holland Beiser at 419-736-3300 or jbeiser@blrv.org.

“We appreciate any and all donations to this program as it will encourage and improve our youngest students’ love of reading,” Clark said.