LORAIN COUNTY JVS HONOR ROLL

The Lorain County JVS has announced its third quarter honor roll recognizing students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Honor students from Wellington include Christopher Beat, Marisa Beatty, Sarah Bremke, Taylor Curtiss, Katelin DeZee, Kayla Evans, Eva Hartwig, Morgan Hunter, Clayton Kelley, Trenton Lyon, Kaitlyn Mckinley, Jessica Mileski, Kristen Mileski, Zoey Moore, Madison Mull, Sarah Park, Savannah Roby, Colin Shaffstall, Brittanasha Smith, Savannah Smith, Jacob Snyder, Matthew Teehan, Kaylee Thorn, Alexis Weaver, Tyler Wilfong, and Thomas Williams.