What’s for lunch?

Photos by Laurie Hamame

You may remember canned fruit drenched in syrup, a scoop of lukewarm mystery meat, or rectangular pizza slices on school lunch trays. Nowadays, the mid-day meal looks a little different. In 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made sweeping changes to the breakfasts and lunches served in schools. Students are now offered healthier meals with more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. We’ve rounded up a few examples of what types of foods students across our newspapers’ coverage areas in Amherst, Oberlin, and Wellington might eat on any given day.