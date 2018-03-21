What’s for lunch?

Photos by Laurie Hamame
You may remember canned fruit drenched in syrup, a scoop of lukewarm mystery meat, or rectangular pizza slices on school lunch trays. Nowadays, the mid-day meal looks a little different. In 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made sweeping changes to the breakfasts and lunches served in schools. Students are now offered healthier meals with more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. We’ve rounded up a few examples of what types of foods students across our newspapers’ coverage areas in Amherst, Oberlin, and Wellington might eat on any given day.
Steele High School, Amherst
Double cheeseburger, potato and sweet potato fries, apple, mixed fruit cup, salad, and chocolate milk.
Oberlin High School
Chili with cheese and crackers, carrots, broccoli, apple, and milk.
Wellington High School
Chicken Parmesan sandwich, diced pears, mixed vegetables, applesauce, and chocolate milk.
McCormick Middle School, Wellington
Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl, salad with croutons and dressing, carrots, grapes, and peaches.
Westwood Elementary School, Wellington
Calzone with marinara sauce, cauliflower, salad, and peaches.
