Stellar season commended by council

Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

The Wellington High School girls basketball team, coming off a 19-3 season (16-0 in the Patriot Athletic Conference) and its first sectional title in over 10 years, was congratulated Monday by mayor Hans Schneider and village council. The undefeated conference mark was the first for the team in more than 30 years. Players and coach Nathan Morris were each handed congratulatory letters by Schneider after a proclamation was read in the Dukes’ honor.