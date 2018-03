Courtesy photos

Government students from Wellington High School stayed in Washington, D.C., from March 7 to 9. They took a tour of the U.S. Capitol building, Smithsonian Institution, and National Holocaust Museum among other monuments before taking in a show at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

WHS students take in the sights of Washington, D.C., from outside the White House.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/03/web1_WHSwhitehouse.jpg WHS students take in the sights of Washington, D.C., from outside the White House.

The U.S. Capitol building was one of many prominent sites visited on the three-day trip.