Help the Lions, donate glasses

Courtesy photo

Brother’s Chevrolet is now an official Lions Club International Collection Center for used eyeglasses and hearing aids. Refractive errors can be easily corrected with eyeglasses, yet millions living in low and middle income countries lack access to basic eye care services. Lions have recognized the urgent need for corrective lenses and collect usable glasses in their communities to support the Lions Recycle For Sight Program. You can donate used eyeglasses during normal business hours at the dealership.