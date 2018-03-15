Wellington Schools want to find special children

Do you have any concerns about your child’s ability to speak, get along with other children, understand, learn, and pay attention, move or play, self-feed, dress, or toilet themselves, or their vision or hearing?

The Wellington school district can help. It provides information about educational programs for children with special needs, professional consultation for parents, screening and evaluations in the areas of communication, motor development, vision, hearing, and preschool readiness skills, assistance in placing children with special needs in appropriate exceptional student education programs or other early intervention services.

Special education services are provided at no charge to parents for children who meet eligibility criteria from birth through age 21. If you are concerned about your child, contact special education director Laura Groboske, 201 South Main St., Wellington, OH 44090.

Groboske may also be reached at 440-647-7934 or lgroboske@wellington.k12.oh.us.