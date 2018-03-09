Succession plan aims to stay ahead of retirements

With a number of department heads at or near retirement age, Wellington officials are working on a succession plan to fill upcoming vacancies.

The planning is village-wide but will begin in the water-wastewater department due to superintendent Mark Rosemark and chief operator Scott Bowman sitting at 39 and 40 years of service respectively, said village manager Steve Dupee.

State and local employees become eligible for full retirement benefits after 30 years on the job, according to Ohio Public Employees Retirement System provisions.

“This is a way for us to be proactive in this regard and not wait until the vacancy is here or right around the corner to react,” Dupee said. “It’s also a reason that we decided to add a third operator at the water department.”

Dupee said planning will include expanded training for department employees, examination of employee reviews with the aim of identifying candidates for promotion, and a new questionnaire gauging interest as well as suitability for a promotion.

Electric superintendent Dave Bealer has been with the village for 32 years and public works superintendent Bob Brasee is not too far behind at 28.

“The next step is determining if we have people in our own organizations with the capabilities and aptitudes to move up,” Dupee said. “Then it falls on the village to give them the opportunity to acquire or develop those skills. It will also allow us to better anticipate when it’s necessary to look for a candidate outside of the village.”

“We want to develop these skills with the people who are already here with us, anyone with a desire and passion to do that,” he said.”

Employees who are identified as potential management replacements won’t see formal changes to their job titles until the actual promotion takes place.

“We have an obligation to residents in terms of continuation of services and succession planning is a necessary part of achieving that,” Dupee said. “This is all about better training and not waiting for the retirement to happen. It’s a better way to help our employees move up through our organizations.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

