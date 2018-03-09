Police hope psych tests will slow turnover

Psychological evaluations at the Wellington police department will now be provided by Pradco, a Chagrin Falls-based consulting firm.

Chief Tim Barfield said the WPD has entered into an agreement for a one-time signup fee of $250 and evaluations that will cost $130 apiece.

“All new hires going forward will take this assessment and it will help us identify areas that need help or improvement,” he said. “It will also help us identify good or bad leadership skills in a way where we get the feedback very quickly.”

According to Pradco’s website, its evaluations for hourly employees have helped clients’ turnover rates drop by as much as 67 percent.

Turnover has been a big problem for the WPD as new hires often leave for higher pay and the chance for a full-time schedule in other communities.

Between help from Pradco and a newly-passed tiered pay system, Barfield hopes the issue can begin to subside.

“I think we’ve already done a good job in our hiring choices but his will help us step that up a little bit,” he said. “Maybe there are areas that we’ll be able to help someone develop in because of these evaluations.”

Wellington village councilwoman Helen Dronsfield asked whether the new evaluations could eventually be given to all new village hires.

“I’ll be sharing the information we gather and we can certainly talk about that in the future,” Barfield said. “There’s a lot of good reasons to do this right now and it will eventually be the call of the village manager if we extend it out to other departments.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Wellington police chief Tim Barfield details new psychological evaluations to be used for new hires going forward March 5 with village council. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/03/web1_IMG_4231.jpg Wellington police chief Tim Barfield details new psychological evaluations to be used for new hires going forward March 5 with village council. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise