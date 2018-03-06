Almost time to raise the curtain for ‘Spelling Bee’

Courtesy photos
Members of the Wellington Community Theater are gearing up for their latest production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which will run March 22 to 24 at the Patricia Lindley Center for the Performing Arts. The show begins at 7 p.m. on all three nights with tickets available for $10.
Wellington High School junior Gabby Dobbins rehearses a musical number.
Kaitlyn Garrett, playing Marcy Park, speaks at the lectern.
Chris Simonson, WHS senior Abbey Drake, and Dave McDaniels go over lines.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU