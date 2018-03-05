Black River raises $6,800 with jump rope event

Their skipping made our hearts jump a beat.

Students raised $6,800 for the American Heart Association during Black River Elementary School’s annual Jump Rope for Heart event Feb. 12-15.

“Nearly every student and community member knows someone who has been affected by heart disease or another heart-related problem,” said Michael Nye, Black River Elementary physical education teacher and JRFH coordinator. “We are raising awareness in students and teaching the importance of exercise, diet, and avoiding harmful tobacco to build and strengthen a healthy heart.”

Black River has taken part in the jump rope program since 2005. Nearly 500 students participated in this year’s event.

Students were given the opportunity to improve their ability to jump rope on their own or with a team, as well as perfect more creative jumping styles. At the same time, students danced, sang, and celebrated their abilities.

The goal this year was to surpass the previous fundraising record of $5,000, said Nye. “I told the students that if we were able to exceed our goal, I would let the top fundraisers shave my head!”

“Our students did an outstanding job not only meeting, but exceeding their fundraising goal this year,” said superintendent Chris Clark. “JRFH is a fun and educational event that our students look forward to every year. We thank everyone for their participation and their generous donations.”