Perfect ACT score for WHS junior

A great deal of hard work has paid off for Savannah McKee.

The 17-year-old Wellington High School junior scored a perfect 36 on her ACT, only the third student in the district to do so since 1999, according to guidance office records.

McKee is an FFA secretary, president of the Civil War club, a member of drama and key clubs, as well as an intern with College Now Greater Cleveland’s impACT program.

“The extra time I put in with impACT really paid off,” she said. “I was really surprised when I saw my score. I looked at it right after I woke up and I wasn’t sure if I was seeing it correctly. It was hard to see it as real.”

College Now impACT is an eight-week ACT preparation program funded by the Ohio Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.

Students in impACT also get to take two practice ACT exams. When McKee took the PSAT last year as a sophomore, she fell just 20 points shy of a perfect score, providing valuable experience that contributed to a notching a flawless 36 her first time taking the ACT.

“I thought everything with College Now was so beneficial,” McKee said. “There’s so many ways to practice and so many useful tips it offers. There’s no such thing as too much preparation.”

While still undecided on a college choice, McKee has already visited Heidelberg University in Tiffin. Additional college tours are one of many perks for students who participate in impACT.

McKee said she would like to work toward becoming a K-9 police officer. “I want to go for a bachelor’s degree in criminology or criminal justice,” she said. “I always wanted to work with animals and do something that is active where you’re moving around a lot. That’s the eventual goal.”

McKee also plays guitar and is learning to play the banjo. She has put those talents to use the past two years in the annual STAR talent competition held at the Patricia Lindley Center, singing and playing guitar to Adam Sandler’s “Red Hooded Sweatshirt” and “Lunch Lady Land.”

“They’re gag acts and I just like making everyone laugh,” McKee said. “Plus, if you mess up it’s not as big of a deal as when you’re doing a serious song. Adam Sandler is one my favorite actors. My friend showed the songs to me and I just thought they’d be fun to sing.”

Wellington High School junior Savannah McKee scored a perfect 36 on the ACT. It was her first time taking the test.