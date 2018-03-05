Kiwanis sponsor State of Wellington breakfast

A State of Wellington breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 22 at the Wellington Eagles, 631 South Main St.

Sponsored by the Wellington Kiwanis Club, the event will feature mayor Hans Schneider, village manager Steve Dupee, schools superintendent Ed Weber. The community leaders will focus their presentations on village and school district successes and challenges. The event will conclude by 9:30 a.m.

Tickets are $10. They can be purchased at the mayor’s office on the third floor of town hall; Bremke Insurance, 104 South Main St.; Fifth Third Bank, 161 East Herrick Ave.; and the Lorain County Community College Wellington Center, 151 Commerce Dr. Tickets must be purchased by Sunday, March 18. The buffet breakfast will be served by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

“Events like this are held in other communities in Lorain County. We felt we ought to do something similar here,” said Wellington Kiwanis president Terry Mazzone. “Mayor Schneider and superintendent Weber have embraced the opportunity to meet with the Wellington business community and its residents and discuss the successes and challenges facing our village and schools.”

Schneider http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/03/web1_Hans-Schneider-2.jpg Schneider Dupee http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/03/web1_Steve-Dupee.jpg Dupee Weber http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/03/web1_Picture-Weber-12.2017.jpg Weber