Retired teachers offer Keller Scholarships

The Mary Elizabeth Keller Scholarship Fund will award one or more scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 to current college students preparing for a career in education.

Any education major seeking teacher licensure and who will have at least junior standing by Fall 2019 may be eligible. Applicants must be either a graduate of a Lorain County high school or a current Lorain County resident.

Students who will graduate from college in 2019 or 2020 will be given preference. Academic achievement, need for financial assistance, references, and a written response on the application will be used to select recipients.

Completed applications must be postmarked by April 2. Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 1.

In 2017, five students were awarded scholarships from the Keller Fund.

The fund is administered by the Lorain County Retired Teachers Association. Applications are available at www.lorcorta.org. For additional information, email keller@lorcorta.org.

You can also request an application by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Keller Scholarship Fund Committee, c/o Marilyn Bauer, 2312 Montague Ave., Avon, OH 44011.