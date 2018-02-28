BLACK RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

Black River Elementary School is released its honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the year.

Students who received honor roll maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher and students who received merit roll maintained a GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

Honor Roll: Nicholas Bloom, Owen Chapman, Sophia Cooper, Lene Crites, Mallory Eckert, Josh Elkevizth, Ryan Gleisner, Allysa Hamilton, Charlie Hollan, Myra Keres, Max May, Madelynn McDonald, Delaney Nixon, Max Norrise, Nicholas Obraski, Madison Polley, Aaron Ramsey, Tommy Rolinc, Dean Watson, and Christian Winn.

Merit Roll: Kailee Boyle, Meah Cerne, Olivia Ford, Ryan Graves, Guiliana Hulesch, Madison Jenkins, Noah Kaltenbaugh, Brodie Park, Lacie Rice, Makayla Stuart, Olivia Szmania, Aubrie Triplett, Ella Warner, Sarah Winn, and Alex Woolfrom.