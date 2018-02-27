New food pantry opens at St. Patrick’s

One day per month isn’t enough for those who need a food pantry, say parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

To supplement aid provided by Well-Help, a new pantry has opened at the church. It is open the third Saturday and following Tuesday of every month.

More than 2,000 items were gathered for the first day of operation on Feb. 17. In addition to food, those items included cleaning supplies and household wares.

Darlene Lauffer, leader of the St. Patrick’s Helping Hands group, has taken charge of the new pantry. She moved to Wellington in 2012 after running a similar pantry for six years at Elyria’s St. Jude Church.

“We all just really felt like Wellington could use another pantry,” she said. “It’s an exhaustive process to put together but also to be a family that needs our services. We want to listen to them and make their lives just a bit easier.”

In Elyria, Lauffer’s pantry attracted roughly 200 families every month. While not expecting Wellington to reach those numbers, she said 100 is not out of the question.

To make a donation, checks or cash can be dropped off at or mailed to St. Patricks. If using a check, be sure to write in “Helping Hands Food Pantry.”

Clients must have a 44090 mailing address and complete the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services eligibility form.

If you’d like to volunteer at the pantry, contact Lauffer at 440-647-4375 ext. 53 or helpinghands@stpatrickwellington.com.

The Helping Hands group hopes to eventually partner with Lorain’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

“It can be a very difficult thing to admit you need the help,” Lauffer said. “More and more need that help nowadays. They need it more than once a month.”

This shelf was one of many packed with useful household items Feb. 17 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church’s first Helping Hands food pantry. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/02/web1_pantry.jpg This shelf was one of many packed with useful household items Feb. 17 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church’s first Helping Hands food pantry. Courtesy photo