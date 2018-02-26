After Florida shooting, Wellington Schools hire another police officer

One additional school safety officer will now patrol the halls of the Wellington Schools, a response to feedback from students.

A local police officer, privately employed by the school district, will stay at Wellington High School throughout the entire school day while a second rotates between Westwood Elementary and McCormick Middle School, per a Feb. 21 decision by the board of education.

Superintendent Ed Weber said the additional officer began working in the district this past Thursday.

Weber, WHS principal Tina Drake, and other educators held listening sessions with students in response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“In those talks, we determined that the students could be more focused on their schoolwork if we gave them a little more support with a full-time resource officer,” Weber said. “It’s also an investment in community policing because the kids get to interact with the officer and know who they are. We liked that.”

On Friday, McCormick announced that its Door C entrance located near the playground, a popular drop-off point for students, would no longer be unlocked in the mornings.

However, that decision was reversed over the weekend, with principal Nathan Baxendale saying Door C would remain accessible to arriving students from 7:30-7:55 a.m.

“All of our schools are a very safe place,” Weber said. “However, that doesn’t end the discussion on national school safety. Our track record is great but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t fall victim to a tragedy.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

