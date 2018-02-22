Youth Summit to focus on suicide prevention

When a friend is thinking of harming themselves or ending their life, what can you do?

It’s not a question anyone is eager to grapple with. But many students wrestle with depression and other forms of psychological distress.

The 2018 Youth Summit will focus on mental health and suicide prevention, and all Lorain County students in grades seven to 12 are invited. So are teachers, school staff, and parents.

The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at the New Russia Township lodge, 46300 Butternut Ridge Rd.

Training will focus on challenges, risk factors, and how to help youth cope with stress, trauma, and difficult situations. It will provide a peer-to-peer approach for helping students who need it.

The summit, now in its second year, is planned by the Youth Fund Advisory Board, a youth-led affiliate fund of the Community Foundation of Lorain County. It is comprised of students in grades eight to 12.

Their goal is to instill participants with the skills and confidence to have a compassionate conversation and know how to connect friends and classmates with resources that will help.

The 2018 Youth Summit is being provided in partnership with the Lorain County Board of Mental Health.

Students experiencing distress right now should contact the board’s 24/7 mental health crisis hotline at 800-888-6161. A crisis text line is also available; text 4hope to 741741.