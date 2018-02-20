Rt. 58 paving to start in May

Resurfacing of Rt. 58 from Wellington village’s northern limits to the Lorain-Ashland County border is set to begin in May.
The Ohio Department of Transportation project was finalized in January at a projected cost of $1.7 million, all of which is state funded. Work is slated to run from May 1 to July 1.
Needed drainage and leveling fixes at the entrance to Wellington High School are also part of the project, according to Wellington mayor Hans Schneider.
Columbus-based Kokosing Contruction Inc. won the bid to do the work.
One-lane traffic on Rt. 58 will be maintained by crew members with no road closures expected, according to ODOT public information officer Kaitlyn Maynard.
Schneider said a smoother ride on Rt. 58 and improvements at the WHS entrance will be welcomed sights for many residents.
“Right now, it’s a minefield out there,” he said. “I don’t know of anyone who hasn’t driven down Main Street and hit a pothole, hit a bump, hit something. The village gets out there and patches what it can, but now it’s time for the state to come in and do a thorough take-down. It can’t get here fast enough for us.”
“The high school entrance has always slanted down in a way where water fills it up and it’s just a mess,” he said. “Sometimes people have to literally drive left of center to avoid it.”
Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.