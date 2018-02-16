Pavement work coming in May

Four large paving projects totaling roughly $100,000 are on Wellington’s agenda for the coming months.

Pavement on Dickson, Union, and Prospect Streets as well as at the Herrick Memorial Library will be replaced in May, according to village manager Steve Dupee.

The firm hired by the village, Riley Construction of Norwalk, had scheduled work at Dickson, Union, and the library for the second half of 2017 but were unable to fit it in.

Now those projects, with the addition of Prospect Street, will be turned over to 7L Construction of Bellevue.

Work on Prospect will take place between the Elms Retirement Village and Erie Street and cost $49,950. Dickson, Union, and the Herrick lot total $50,000, which is the same price Riley had quoted the village.

Despite the switch in contractors, Dupee said all projects should still started and completed in May.

“Riley Construction just ran out of time in 2017, he said. “For them, what we have here is kind of a small project because they typically do large street reconstructions. When we tried to nail them down on a schedule for 2018, they just couldn’t commit, so we moved on to another company.”

All money for the work has already been allocated. New pavement at Dickson, Union, and the library was part of the village’s 2017 budget and Prospect was fit into this year’s spending, which was approved in January.

“When we reached out to get quotes for Prospect Street, that’s when we learned 7L had a schedule that worked for us,” Dupee said. “It’s important to get all of this done before the summer.”

The Herrick Memorial Library’s parking lot is one of four village sites slated for pavement replacement in May. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/02/web1_IMG_3901.jpg The Herrick Memorial Library’s parking lot is one of four village sites slated for pavement replacement in May. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise