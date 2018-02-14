Village re-ups for emergency notifications

Village residents who’ve subscribed to the county’s Wireless Emergency Notification System will continue to receive alerts for at least the next three years.

County commissioners have agreed to a new three-year contract with Akron-based Inspiron Logistics to keep the system in place at a cost of $36,350 annually.

Of that cost, $20,836 is covered each year by municipalities like Wellington at a rate of five cents per resident, based on 2010 U.S. Census data.

Wellington village pays $240 each year to provide residents with text and email alerts for dangerous weather, water line breaks, and other hazards, while Wellington Township chips in $71.

The alert system has been praised by village officials for working in tandem with new emergency sirens installed around town last year.

“It isn’t just for emergencies,” said police chief Tim Barfield. “It’s a very useful tool for many public announcements. It’s a great way for us to let residents know about a snow ban on parking being in effect. That’s a lot better than waking up in the morning and finding out your car was towed.”

“The new sirens are just part of the system we want to have in place,” he said. “Some people couldn’t hear them from inside their homes, and WENS helps a lot with that problem.”

To sign up for WENS, visit the Wellington police department or register online at https://goo.gl/qUHJwh (this is a shortened version of the county website’s address).

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.