Raise for uniform allowances likely

A 25 percent raise to village employee’s uniform allowances is expected to go before Wellington council Feb. 20.

Under the proposed changes, full-time police officers would move from an allowance of $540 to $675 while part-time officers and full-time dispatchers would go from $360 to $450. Part time-dispatchers would jump from $240 to $300.

All other full-time village employees would go from $350 to $450 and permanent part-time employees would move from $175 to $225.

Village manager Steve Dupee said the current allowances for the police department have been in place since 2005 and ones for other village departments were last looked at in 2001.

The changes would cost the village about $4,000 annually.

“This still needs approved by ordinance but we’ve gotten motions of support by the committees it’s been presented to,” he said. “The oldest memo we could find regarding allowances for non-police employees was 2001, but we don’t know if there was a raise that year or if it was $350 before that. For police, their raise came in December of 2005.”

Talks of instituting a raise for all employees began last year and were solidified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, which says the cost of apparel has risen by 25 percent over the past decade.

“The statistics with the price index line up pretty well with what we’ve experienced here,” Dupee said. “We applied that data and came up with these new allowance amounts. It’s important to all of us to make sure our employees are taken care of in this way.”

