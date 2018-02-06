Trooper commended for dog attack rescue

Roy Warner said his life was saved three times Oct. 26 after being attacked at his home by a pet dog.

It was spared once by medical personnel, once by LifeFlight pilots, and once by state trooper Joseph Glascox.

“I’ll be thankful to (Glascox) for the rest of my life,” Warner said. “He’s a good man.”

On Monday, the trooper was presented with a certificate of recognition by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for his role in saving Warner.

Glascox had just finished a traffic stop that day in Brighton Townshp near Warner’s New London home, which allowed him to arrive on the scene within five minutes after receiving word of the dire situation.

Upon arrival he found Warner bleeding heavily and still being mauled by the dog — a large boxer, which he was forced to shoot.

“You revert back to your training and do what has to be done,” Glascox said. “In this case, the dog was right on top of them and there was another victim there. I was able to get the one victim away from the house and shot the dog pretty much directly off the top of Mr. Warner. It took two more shots to put the dog completely down.”

The three shots can be heard on provided video of the incident but it does not show the dog being killed.

“A lot of people were involved that night, not just me,” Glascox said. “Medical staff and Wellington firefighters were right there in the yard to begin treatment as soon as it was possible. It’s like I told Mr. Warner, all I did was stop the dog.”

Warner, a 72-year-old former Lorain County Drug Task Force officer living with Parkinson’s disease, suffered life-threatening injuries including tendon damage.

He has endured 10 surgeries since the incident. His wife, Vesta, has been treated for less serious injuries that resulted from attempting to separate the dog and her husband before Glascox arrived.

The family’s dogs had been living in an area separated from the rest of their home, which Warner entered by mistake.

Other dogs in the home were determined to not be a threat.

Warner’s daughter Rhonda was on hand Monday to support her father. She previously worked with Glascox at the Elyria patrol office for eight years as a dispatcher.

She said the dog that attacked her father had lived with the family for about 10 years.

“My father is recovering remarkably well and is working on regaining full use of his hands,” she said. “He had tendon damage in both arms, so there’s a lot of therapy involved. He had a bad injury to his right eye and just had those stitches removed. He has his vision, though, and we’re happy about that.”

“This is one of those situations where everything just kind of lined up perfectly,” Glascox said. “Unfortunately, there’s things you have to react to in a couple of seconds. It was a grave situation when I got there. You just have to work with what you have available. Everyone did what they were supposed to do, and here Mr. Warner is today.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Dog attack victim Roy Warner sits between his daughter Rhonda and state trooper Joseph Glascox, who was presented a certificate of recognition Monday for his role in saving Warner in October. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/02/web1_IMG_3771.jpg Dog attack victim Roy Warner sits between his daughter Rhonda and state trooper Joseph Glascox, who was presented a certificate of recognition Monday for his role in saving Warner in October. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise