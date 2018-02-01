High fashion, important lesson at JVS prom-prep event

Bow ties and gowns were all the rage at a fashion night to help Lorain County JVS students prepare for the prom.

More importantly, the event was a time to warn teens about the dangers of driving distracted and impaired.

All in attendance were asked to sign pledge cards stating they would have a safe and sober prom, not use drugs or alcohol, and stay alert behind the wheel.

The night was sponsored by students in the vocational school’s early childhood education junior FCCLA chapter. Star Vaughn, a junior from Firelands, said the group also showed a video about a local teenager who was texting and driving and the price she paid for that choice.

“Our class also did a skit showing our peers all the different people in your life you can impact if an accident happens while texting and driving,” said Karla Schultz, a junior from North Ridgeville.

All students who made the pledge were entered into a drawing to win various gift cards, a free prom dress from David’s Bridal, or a free tuxedo from American Commodore Tux.

“My students want to spread the message that it is important to have a safe prom night and to stay away from alcohol and drugs, and to not be distracted in any way while driving,” said instructor Hilary Duffala.

Junior and seniors in the JVS cosmetology program also provided their skills to the fashion show and did the hair and makeup for each girl in the show.

Logan Noel and Kaylee Thorn are ready for the prom fashion show held recently at the Lorain County JVS. Courtesy photos Joy Vaughn and Makayla Wirth model dresses from David's Bridal. Courtesy photos