Charges dropped in sex case involving 14-year-old

Charges have been dropped for a 42-year-old Wellington man who was accused this past fall of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

Following an investigation by Oberlin police, Scott Webb faced 16 counts of unlawful sexual misconduct with a minor. The case, however, was dismissed Jan. 24 by Lorain County assistant prosecutor Allan Regas.

Prosecutor Dennis Will said the 14-year-old had recanted her story.

Webb said the last five months have been “pretty terrible.” He’s found it difficult to get a job upon completion of a background check.

“I have a past. I’ve been in trouble with theft before and it never interfered with me getting a job and this case just kind of did me in. We lost everything we had,” he said.

Officers received a complaint June 17 from a mother and child. The child said Webb had intercourse with her in the basement of a house in Oberlin and that DNA evidence had been left behind.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, police arrested Webb at a residence in Wellington. He pleaded not guilty in Oberlin Municipal Court before the case was bound over to the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

