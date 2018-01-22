Nelson indicted in attempted robbery case

A Wellington man is one of several indicted on counts related to an alleged drug deal gone bad.

Terry Nelson Jr., 24, of Wellington, has been charged with two counts of aggravated riot and one count each of robbery, obstructing official business, and falsification.

He and five other men allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob Anthony Oliver, 21, this past Oct. 25 on Stanford Avenue in Elyria, according to court documents. Also charged were Randall Scarbro, 25, Cody Jones, 28, Matthew Standen, 25, Christopher Scarbro, 27, and Steven Standen, 19, all of Elyria.

Oliver has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm into a school safety zone, and one additional count of discharging on prohibited premises. After the initial incident took place, Oliver returned to the scene and fired a gun, according to the indictment.

Arraignment for Nelson is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria.