Cremation garden coming to Union Cemetery

A $50,000 cremation garden will be created later this year at Wellington Union Cemetery.

It will be located on a property recently purchased by the cemetery’s board that housed Trail’s End, a log cabin home demolished in 2016.

Village councilwoman and cemetery board member Helen Dronsfield said the garden will fill a need that’s long-been sought by residents.

“If you talk to Eastman Funeral Home, I’d guess cremations now account for 20 to 30 percent of their business,” she said. “There’s a definite need. People are choosing cremation over regular burial and we really had to way to accommodate the people of Wellington.”

Construction could begin as early as April with about 100 niches available at the outset. Expansion, though, is a possibility if the need presents itself, Dronsfield said.

“There isn’t a price for the niches worked out yet but it will be very comparable to the cost of burial plots,” she said.

The cemetery is jointly owned by the village and Wellington Township.

Cremation has become an increasingly popular option over traditional burial during the past 40 years.

In 1980, cremation made up a little less than 10 percent of all funeral arrangements. That number has grown to roughly half and is projected to reach 55 percent by 2020.

Many point to cost as a primary reason for the shift, with the national average cost of traditional burial coming in at roughly $7,500 and cremation at $2,500.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association, cremation rates could rise above 70 percent by 2030.

“There will be more information coming in the next month for people who want to sign up ahead of time,” Dronsfield said. “After talking about this for such a long time, it feels good to see it finally starting to materialize.”

