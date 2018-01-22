POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 8 at 1:58 p.m.: A credit card was used without the owner’s permission. It turned out a close family friend had mistaken the complainant’s card as his own.

• Jan. 10 at 3:49 p.m.: Matthew Howatt, 27, of Cleveland, was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damaging, and criminal trespass. He is accused of banging on a Walden Lane apartment’s window and then entering.

• Jan. 14 at 8:49 p.m.: Jeremy Laird, 33, of Wellington, was charged with no turn signal and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Jan. 15 at 12:03 a.m.: Officers investigated a domestic violence complaint on Courtland Street.

• Jan. 15 at 4:02 p.m.: Lisa Burgess, 50, of Oberlin, was charged with petty theft. She is accused of attempting to steal from Apples Market on East Herrick Avenue.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.