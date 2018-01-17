Get your telescope ready for the supermoon eclipse

Skygazers are in for a treat on Wednesday, Jan. 31 — a super blue blood moon.

We’re keeping fingers crossed for clear conditions so we can see the full moon, which as the second of January will be the fabled blue moon. It happens only once every 2.7 years.

The official full moon time will be at 8:26 a.m.

Even more stunning, this will also be the second supermoon of the month. That’s when the moon comes the closest to the Earth as it swings around in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter in the night sky.

We’ll also be treated to a lunar eclipse. Here in Lorain County, we’ll see our planet’s shadow move across roughly two-thirds of the moon’s face.

It will happen early in the morning, beginning around 5:51 a.m., hitting the maximum point around 7:35 a.m., and ending at 7:40 a.m.

Folks closer to Chicago will see a full eclipse.

During the eclipse, the moon will appear reddish because of the way reflected sunlight will scatter through our atmosphere. This is known as a blood moon.

All these conditions come together very rarely. This is the first time there will be a blue moon total eclipse in the United States in 150 years.

And unlike the amazing solar eclipse we witnessed in August, this is an event we can all safely watch with the naked eye, telescopes, cameras, or binoculars.

There won’t be any full moons in February, which is referred to as a black moon. But 2018 holds another treat — a second blue moon for the year will happen March 1 and 31.

The full moon on Jan. 31 will be a blue moon, supermoon, and blood moon, and the morning will feature a partial lunar eclipse from our vantage here in Lorain County. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/01/web1_FullMoon2010.jpg The full moon on Jan. 31 will be a blue moon, supermoon, and blood moon, and the morning will feature a partial lunar eclipse from our vantage here in Lorain County. NASA