WRESTLING: Muscle and memories

Black River’s Zach Lahood gets the win over Buckeye’s Sam Raco.


Wellington’s Mason Wright looks for position against Brookside’s Jacob Stoehr.


Gabe Gayheart of Wellington looks to pin the Cardinals’ William Hawksley.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

With respect to the action on the mats, the actual wrestling this past Thursday seemed incidental. Wellington grapplers from years past turned out in force to pay homage to retiring coach John Sedlick, who has guided the program the past 46 years and earned induction to the Ohio High School Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was honored prior to the start of competition between the Dukes, Brookside Cardinals, Black River Pirates, and Buckeye Bucks. The match was the only one at home for Wellington this year.

